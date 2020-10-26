FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory extended south into the Ozarks
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The National Weather Service extended a Winter Weather Advisory south into the Ozarks.
The advisory lasts until noon on Tuesday. The counties in Missouri include:
- Benton
- Barton
- Cedar
- Dade
- Henry
- Jasper
- Morgan
- St. Clair
- Vernon
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for periods of accumulating snow is possible in the areas, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A light glaze of ice is possible too.
