FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory extended south into the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The National Weather Service extended a Winter Weather Advisory south into the Ozarks.

The advisory lasts until noon on Tuesday. The counties in Missouri include:

  • Benton
  • Barton
  • Cedar
  • Dade
  • Henry
  • Jasper
  • Morgan
  • St. Clair
  • Vernon

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for periods of accumulating snow is possible in the areas, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A light glaze of ice is possible too.

