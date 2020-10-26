FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory extended south into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The National Weather Service extended a Winter Weather Advisory south into the Ozarks.

The advisory lasts until noon on Tuesday. The counties in Missouri include:

Benton

Barton

Cedar

Dade

Henry

Jasper

Morgan

St. Clair

Vernon

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for periods of accumulating snow is possible in the areas, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A light glaze of ice is possible too.

