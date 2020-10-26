First-of-three Springfield City Council listening sessions called off for lack of public response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield City Council wants to hear from you, the general public, about your views on three timely and key topics in our society today:

--Crime and the community

--Race relations and the community

--Race relations and policing

The first-of-three listening sessions was scheduled for Monday night at Parkview High School but was called off by city officials two hours before it was to start due to low response. Only two citizens had signed up to speak and they have been rescheduled to either the Nov. 9 or Nov. 23 listening sessions.

“The three topics selected were really designed to deal with issues that are very important not only within our community but in our nation," Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said during an interview before the meeting was cancelled.

The listening sessions grew out of the increased number of people who had shown up at regular council meetings to speak during the public comment portion of the agenda. When it comes to zoning issues and mask mandates, the public response has been large and sometimes heated but apparently the topics of crime, race relations and policing did not spark much interest...at least on a cold, rainy night in late October.

But certainly in a city that’s almost 90 percent white with a Black population of less than five percent, the topic of race and how minorities are treated is something that needs to be talked about especially after several recent nationwide incidents involving police actions caused widespread outrage.

“I must admit that sometimes you just get tired of the incessant inability of this nation to come to grips with the issue of race," commented Wes Pratt, Missouri State’s Chief Diversity Officer after the death of George Floyd in late May. “I may be tired but I still have the resolve to step up, stand up and stay up to address these sorts of issues.”

“Some people actually still believe that racism is not here," added Christina Ford, the Founder of the Rebound Foundation that helps find temporary housing for women and children who have been in abusive situations. "I just hope that this doesn’t end in vain, that we say we’re going to make changes and nothing happens.”

“It starts with educating. It starts with talking about it," McClure said when asked how systemic behavior like racism can be quelled. "It starts with making people aware. And it really gets down to it makes good business sense. Businesses want to be able to attract diverse types of workers. They have needs. And so if for no other reason, it makes good economic sense for us. Besides that it’s the right thing to do.”

As to battling crime, especially in certain areas of town where the crime rates are higher than others?

“Addressing this is not just a matter of adding more police officers," McClure responded. “It’s talking about a community solution. For example, what could we do to address mental health needs.”

Each session will be livestreamed on Facebook and at cityview.springfieldmo.gov. As at City Council meetings, speakers will need to undergo a short health screening before entering the sessions and social distancing measures will be in place. Speakers are limited to five minutes each, which will limit each session to 20 in-person speakers. In-person speaking slots will be reserved on a first-come, first serve basis. Sign up to speak at springfieldmo.gov/councillisteningsignup or call 417-864-1105.

Due to the limit on the number of in-person speakers, citizens can sign up to submit their testimony via Zoom session recording at springfieldmo.gov/recordingsession or by calling 417-864-1105.

If citizens prefer to submit written comments to City Council on the above topics, please submit them to springfieldmo.gov/councillisteningcomments. Paper forms are available at Springfield-Greene County library locations at the front desk. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

All submitted comments and recordings on the above topics will be shared with City Council in full for discussion by the council before a City Council retreat planned for December and McClure said the input from the public is definitely an important part of future actions the council takes to address those issues.

