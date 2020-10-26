Jury finds man guilty of forcing ex-girlfriend in trunk of her car in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a man guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and forcing her into the trunk of her car in Marshfield in early 2020.

A judge will sentence Christopher Ford in December on the second-degree kidnapping conviction.

The crime happened in Marshfield on February 28. Tiffany Young says Ford attacked and pepper sprayed her as she was going to her car the morning of February 28. Young escaped at a Springfield gas station after she found at trunk latch and pulled it. Officers later arrested Ford in Mount Vernon.

Young says she filed a protection order against Ford. And she says he violated it over and over again. Police arrested Ford seven times in less than a year. He continued to bond out.

Young says even though he’s been found guilty, she’s afraid he’ll be out soon. Prosecutors asked for a first-degree kidnapping conviction. Instead, the jury found him guilty on a second-degree kidnapping charge, recommending three years in prison.

“I figured they would go for much more time than what he got, at least time for me to start my life over or to feel like at least I could start things over and get in a place to where he wasn’t aware of where I was at or where I worked," said Young.

The Webster County Prosecutor’s Office, in a statement to KY3, says it was disappointed Ford was not convicted of first degree kidnapping. Prosecutors believe they made their case, but the jury decided otherwise.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for December 10.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.