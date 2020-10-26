Advertisement

Jury finds man guilty of forcing ex-girlfriend in trunk of her car in Marshfield, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a man guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and forcing her into the trunk of her car in Marshfield in early 2020.

A judge will sentence Christopher Ford in December on the second-degree kidnapping conviction.

The crime happened in Marshfield on February 28. Tiffany Young says Ford attacked and pepper sprayed her as she was going to her car the morning of February 28. Young escaped at a Springfield gas station after she found at trunk latch and pulled it. Officers later arrested Ford in Mount Vernon.

Young says she filed a protection order against Ford. And she says he violated it over and over again. Police arrested Ford seven times in less than a year. He continued to bond out.

Young says even though he’s been found guilty, she’s afraid he’ll be out soon. Prosecutors asked for a first-degree kidnapping conviction. Instead, the jury found him guilty on a second-degree kidnapping charge, recommending three years in prison.

“I figured they would go for much more time than what he got, at least time for me to start my life over or to feel like at least I could start things over and get in a place to where he wasn’t aware of where I was at or where I worked," said Young.

The Webster County Prosecutor’s Office, in a statement to KY3, says it was disappointed Ford was not convicted of first degree kidnapping. Prosecutors believe they made their case, but the jury decided otherwise.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for December 10.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Yorkie mix found with collar on

Updated: moments ago
The female yorkie was found with pleather turquoise collar on.

Local

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s a far cry from 2014 when Cotton unseated Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor in one of the most closely watched Senate battles that year.

News

Jury finds man guilty of forcing ex-girlfriend in trunk of her car in Marshfield, Mo.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Coronavirus

6th Arkansas GOP lawmaker tests positive for virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he was scaling back his public events and meetings after being exposed to someone with the virus.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Charred Carrots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
This delicious side dish only takes a few ingredients and is done in about 15 minutes!

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold, rainy, and a bit wintry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
2-3" of rain expected this week

News

Ozark family carefully follows Colorado wildfires hoping their family remains safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
The fire’s impact has been obvious with homes destroyed and property damaged.

News

Cold rain and a wintry mix

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rain will be likely over much of the area today, with a wintry mix of sleet and perhaps snow in far northwestern parts of the Ozarks.

Local

VOTER GUIDE: Candidates for five statewide elected official races in Missouri

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The general election is less than two weeks away. Missourians will have a chance to vote on several political candidates.

Local

Crews battle house fire in west-central Springfield

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Emergency crews are working to put out a fire Sunday night in west-central Springfield.