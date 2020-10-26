Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Yorkie mix found with collar on

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a little Yorkie found terrified and lost on the streets of Springfield, but there is a good clue that someone is looking for her.

“She has a pleather blue collar with flamingoes on it. It looks like it’s well worn so I would assume that someone has had her for a little while. Obviously someone owns her. She’s in good condition. Her body weight is good and her hair coat looks pretty good too."

Josh Doss from animal control says the female dog was found last Thursday in the 3300 block of south Fairway, running around some apartments there. No one recognized her so they called animal control.

They think she’s pretty young, just about one to two years old. They also say she’s mostly a Yorkie but she’s not pure bred.

If you recognize her, or if you’ve lost a pet, you can call the shelter at 417-833-3592 or visit their website. And you can always post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. Links to both are below.

