Logan-Rogersville fire chief offers safety precautions on heaters, chimneys as cooler weather hits the Ozarks

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures drop across the Ozarks, many people may start to turn on their heaters.

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts says they’ve already gotten calls to check out heaters that have started to smoke.

“The first time you turn it on, it’s gonna smell and smoke just from the dust being on it," Stirts says.

He recommends running your heater for the first time in the middle of the day instead of at night. When it’s dark out, it would be harder to see if the heater did smoke up.

“It’s always best to call 911 if you think there’s a fire at all," Stirts says. "Even if you can’t determine what it is, shut it off and call 911 and let the fire department come check and make sure there’s not a fire.”

Stirts says to remember to change the filters of your heating system. If you have a chimney, make sure you get it inspected and that it’s properly cleaned out.

“Chimney fires, have a box of baking soda available," Stirts says. "You can sprinkle that on the fire. What you can do is pour some into small quart sized Ziploc bags, and if you do have access on your roof, you can go up there and drop them down. It’ll help extinguish it before the fire department gets there.”

Stirts says people should start taking precautions now as temperatures are beginning to drop, including making sure there’s nothing near the heaters or chimney’s that could easily catch fire. He says any fire prevention you can do now will save you down the road if you did have a fire and that includes making sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

“The silent killer is carbon monoxide and we wanna take the precautions right now and be prepared if something was to go wrong," Stirts says.

He recommends getting the dust off any heaters or free-standing stoves before turning them on for the season.

