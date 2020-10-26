Advertisement

Mechanical failure closes Jordan Valley Ice Park for weeks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board closed Jordan Valley Ice Park following a mechanical failure leading to ice loss over the weekend.

All open skate sessions, Learn to Skate classes, figure skating sessions and hockey practices are suspended as repairs are underway. It could take weeks to fix the issue.

Saturday morning, Ice Park staff discovered the facility’s two ice rinks were too soft for skating. The cause was found to be a mechanical failure in the facility’s internal ice plant, a system with compressors, pumps and a chiller that keeps the ice rink surface frozen. Parks staff worked throughout the weekend to remove melting ice from both rinks.

Jordan Valley Ice Park is expected to be closed for at least three weeks, pending delivery and installation of specialty parts and supplies. Once the ice plant is operational, the ice rinks will be brought back one at a time, each taking about a week to rebuild as layer after layer of water is hand-sprayed on the sub-freezing floor until ice is 1¼-inch thick.

“This is a real disappointment for all of us, especially as we head into cooler fall temperatures and the holiday season,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “We’re working hard to bring the ice plant back online, and we really hope we’ll be able to reopen the Ice Park soon.”

The ice plant, built in 2001, was taken offline for a year ago for planned maintenance, repairs and installation of a new rooftop chiller unit. During that time, an external ice plant was temporarily installed behind the building, to keep the rinks frozen. But when the external unit failed, the Ice Park lost ice for the first time in the facility’s history, forcing a three-week closure.

Programs and classes will resume, some with modified schedules, after the Ice Park reopens. Dates and details will be announced after a reopen date is set. Ice Park staff is contacting registered participants. The Missouri State Ice Bears hockey season is not scheduled to begin until January, due to COVID-19.

For more information on Jordan Valley Ice Park, call 417-866-7444 or visit ParkBoard.org/IcePark.

