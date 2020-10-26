Advertisement

Missouri to use media influencers to promote COVID-19 safety

Jenna Fischer participates in the "Splitting Up Together" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jenna Fischer participates in the "Splitting Up Together" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to use social media “influencers” to promote safety measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the influencers would be asked to use social media messages to remind people about social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. Missouri Department of Economic Development spokeswoman Maggie Kost said those who accept would not be paid.

The state has contacted TikTok star Nickolas Ray, a Missouri native with 1.7 million followers, and Jenna Fischer, an actress from Missouri who has 3.1 million Instagram followers.

