Missouri to use media influencers to promote COVID-19 safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to use social media “influencers” to promote safety measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the influencers would be asked to use social media messages to remind people about social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. Missouri Department of Economic Development spokeswoman Maggie Kost said those who accept would not be paid.

The state has contacted TikTok star Nickolas Ray, a Missouri native with 1.7 million followers, and Jenna Fischer, an actress from Missouri who has 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.