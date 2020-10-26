Advertisement

Missouri wide receiver arrested, dismissed from team

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, El Drinkwitz is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri, in Columbia, Mo. Drinkwitz has been the head coach at Missouri for just over seven months. He has yet to lead the Tigers onto the football field, much less win a game, yet his role in the community already has forced him to take some important stands. First, it was supporting his new players as they pushed for equality amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, it is encouraging folks to wear masks when they are out in public, which health experts insist is among the best ways to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus — even though, much like social justice, it has become a highly politicized issue. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday.

Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail.

Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules,” the university said. “Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities.”

A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey played in four games for Missouri last year but did not record a catch.

Missouri (2-2) takes a two-game winning streak to No. 10 Florida (2-1) on Saturday.

