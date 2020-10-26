Advertisement

Ozark family carefully follows Colorado wildfires hoping their family remains safe

The fire’s impact has been obvious with homes destroyed and property damaged.(Matt Kettler)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cameron Peak Wildfire is the largest in Colorado’s history.

The fire’s impact has been obvious with homes destroyed and property damaged.

Over the weekend Colorado Highway 14 between Fort Collins and Walden was reopened after a two-month closure, a small sign recovery is hopefully near.

This fire has had such a large reach it can even be felt here in the Ozarks, where one family has been following the progress of the fire closely because they have family members experiencing it.

The Kettlers' own a cabin where these fires are and have no idea if it’s okay or destroyed, though they remain hopeful.

It’s something they won’t know fully until they are able to return to the area.

They say just because it’s not happening here in Missouri, it can, and locally we should make sure we are practicing extreme caution when it comes to fires because it just takes one mistake.

“People who are camping in the Ozarks or people who are camping in the Rockies, People need to be aware of how fires can get out of control because this was a man-made fire," Matt Kettler says. "This was not lightning. We were up there the day it started.”

Sunday a snowfall did help slow the progression of the fire though thousands still had to evacuate areas because it is swiftly approaching. Firefighters hope the weather will slow the movement for a few days.

