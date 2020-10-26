Police investigate shooting in north Springfield, one suffers non-life-threatening injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in north Springfield.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to 1000 block of West Chase Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim went to the hospital on their own accord.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police say it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.

Additional details remain limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.