Springfield Fire Department and neighbors address vacant home fires after Sunday night blaze

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures begin to cool down, firefighters say there is a trend that can occasionally lead to house fires at vacant homes.

“We see homeless folks in houses throughout the year, but when the temperatures start dropping we tend to see that more,” Springfield Fire Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction Kevin Trogdon said Monday.

Trogdon said the homeless may try to sneak into vacant homes in order to keep warm.

“Sometimes they will have a warming fire going on inside these structures and unfortunately sometimes that turns into a structure fire we have to deal with," he said.

Trogdon said firefighters in Springfield usually respond to between 40 and 50 vacant structure fires each year.

On Sunday, a vacant house caught fire on Grant Avenue, near Grand. Neighbors nearby said they are very familiar with the issue.

“We have a very bad problem in this community or this area with the homeless. And I mean it’s not just this house that burned, it’s the house next to us," neighbor Amanda Richardson said.

Richardson lives right across from the home that caught fire on Sunday. There is also another vacant house right next door she said. She and her family witnessed the fire.

“Next thing you know you see smoke rolling out of the house,” Richardson said. “It was scary.”

Firefighters said the home was vacant and nobody was hurt. They also said they believe somebody set the blaze. Trogdon said crews have responded to that exact house twice now.

“It’s dangerous," Richardson said. "It’s dangerous to the people that live next door. We have children, and this one caught fire. It’s very dangerous.”

Firefighters say it may seem like a good idea to use a vacant home for warmth, but it usually comes with many risks.

“A lot of these houses are vacant because they are not in the best condition anymore," he said. “They may have holes in the floor. They can have windows busted out. And they can have other problems like that. So if they are finding their way in, I would hate for them to hurt themselves."

Richardson is also worried about their safety.

”It’s something our community needs to work on, to help these homeless get a place to live," she said. “Or like what if that homeless person caught the house on fire and they died in there. There are people’s lives at jeopardy.”

Richardson said her family and others have also had a few issues with burglaries and vandalism as well.

“Two weeks ago my husband had to call into the police,” she said. “Both of our cars were robbed. Our neighbors next door were robbed. My husband lost his debit card, his credit card and the whole nine yards.”

She said she hopes vacant homes nearby will be torn down. And after two fires and several hours of effort, Trogdon said the home is now listed as “dangerous.” He said the home will be torn down at some point in the future.

Trogdon also said he recommends reaching out to the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness if you know someone who is experiencing homelessness.

