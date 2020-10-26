Advertisement

State of Missouri announces more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials reported another day of high number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, continuing a string of several days of more than 1,000 new cases.

The state has confirmed 169,495 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 2,043 over reports on Saturday.

Missouri reported well over 1,000 new cases on five days between Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 — including 2,421 on Oct. 19. State health data showed 11,102 newly confirmed cases on those dates, for an average of 1,586 per day.

On Saturday, 2,918 newly confirmed cases were reported but health officials said those numbers reflected a high number of test and case records that occurred between Oct. 18-22 that were reported and processed Friday.

