TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Charred Carrots

Here’s a colorful side dish for your fall meal or Thanksgiving feast!
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Charred Carrots
Charred Carrots(KY3)

Charred Carrots

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

5 carrots

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best(KY3)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven broiler to high or 500-degrees. Peel and cut carrots into similar sized pieces. Toss the carrots with oil and pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Transfer carrots to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cook until the top is charred, about 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

NUTRITION INFORMATION:

Per Serving

Calories 94kcal

Carbs 7.3g

Protein 0.71g

Total Fat 7.2g

Saturated Fat 0.84g

Sodium 53mg

Fiber 2.14g

Added Sugar 0g

Fruits 0 servings

Vegetables 0.6 servings

