TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Charred Carrots
Here’s a colorful side dish for your fall meal or Thanksgiving feast!
Charred Carrots
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
5 carrots
2 tablespoons avocado oil
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions:
Preheat your oven broiler to high or 500-degrees. Peel and cut carrots into similar sized pieces. Toss the carrots with oil and pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
Transfer carrots to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cook until the top is charred, about 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
NUTRITION INFORMATION:
Per Serving
Calories 94kcal
Carbs 7.3g
Protein 0.71g
Total Fat 7.2g
Saturated Fat 0.84g
Sodium 53mg
Fiber 2.14g
Added Sugar 0g
Fruits 0 servings
Vegetables 0.6 servings
