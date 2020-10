BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Legendary comedian Yakov Smirnoff is back on the Branson stage. His new show called “Yakov Laughter Vaccine” is dazzling audiences looking for something entertaining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (417) 336-3838. The show schedule can be found at www.yakov.com.

