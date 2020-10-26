Advertisement

Wright County sheriff shares details of man connected to Greene County homicide

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It was a hectic Saturday morning as several agencies tried capturing a man wanted for the death of Stanley Simon, 39, near Bois D’Arc last Tuesday.

Deputies found Simon dead at his home in the 13000 block of West Farm Road 148. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said Simon’s truck went missing from the home and deputies have been searching for it since Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield police spotted the truck near Kansas Expressway and I-44 Saturday morning. Officers tried to stop the truck but the driver, believed to be Riley Collier, 25, jumped out and ran away only to show up in Wright County.

“Around 9:10 in the morning my dispatchers received a call of a theft at the Casey’s store in Hartville, Missouri," said Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler.

Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler said deputies chased Collier and a teenage girl toward Mansfield.

“They went east on Mansvile on my understanding on Cravings Road and turned off and went eastbound which that road dead ends on 60 Highway," said Adler.

Adler said the vehicle drove off the embankment and got back on Highway 60.

“My understanding a Trooper observed it near Macomb. The trooper was called off due to their policy," said Adler.

He says the SUV reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour and ended up in Webster County, where a state trooper spiked its tires stopping the vehicle but not the driver.

“My understanding he took over another vehicle. Pulled the lady out of the vehicle and took off into Marshfield," said Adler.

Webster County Sheriff’s Office has both in custody with Collier charged with vehicle hijacking, stealing, resisting arrest and assault.

The 17-year-old girl is charged with resisting arrest, stealing and hijacking.

Wright County is working on charging Collier and the 17-year-old and Greene County continues to investigate last week’s homicide.

