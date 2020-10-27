Advertisement

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff now recovering at home, updates on his health after motorcycle crash

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Missouri Sheriff shared an update Monday after a motorcycle crash earlier in October.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox is recovering at home with care from his family. His wife Joy remains in the hospital, and doctors are expecting a long road of healing, but a full recovery.

Knox posted this message on his Facebook page Monday:

Hello Benton County, Thank you for all the prayers, hundreds of cards, letters and gifts. There are far too many...

Posted by Benton County MO Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 26, 2020

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Knox and his wife, Joy, were riding their motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. They were riding toward the city of Warsaw across the Mile Long Bridge.

“What we found was the rear tire was beginning to shred and become flat, and that’s when the driver lost control and ejected both occupants,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

At the time, both Sheriff Knox and his wife were flown to University Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.

Investigators say they are unsure on why the tire was starting to shred, if it was already low on air pressure, or of something on the road caused the issue.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces two new COVID-19 deaths, 64 reported in October

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in the county Tuesday.

Local

Springfield police begin patrol pack food distribution program, intended to help people officers encounter in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Springfield police officers will now have something to share with people in need who they encounter on their patrols.

Coronavirus

Kansas City sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis hospitals are filling up with coronavirus patients at an alarming rate, and experts say many of those patients are coming from other areas of the state.

Local

KC sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri is among several states across the U.S. seeing a spike in confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The rain isn’t over yet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals: David Freese became a World Series hero nine years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Nine years ago, David Freese played hero twice in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

Local

Lebanon native Michael Hopkins to command the SpaceX Crew Dragon, set for launch on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Michael Hopkins, a NASA astronaut and Lebanon, Missouri native, is set for a special mission on Halloween.

Local

FBI seeks information on violent offender who traveled cross-country, possibly visited Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for information on a violent offender who traveled cross-country and possibly visited Missouri.

News

Police arrest man for exchanging gunfire with officer in Rolla, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers arrested Eric M. Hollingsworth, 41, of Rolla.

News

Springfield pharmacist says more people are getting flu shots in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The CDC recommends people try to get their flu shot by the end of October.