Benton County, Mo. Sheriff now recovering at home, updates on his health after motorcycle crash

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Missouri Sheriff shared an update Monday after a motorcycle crash earlier in October.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox is recovering at home with care from his family. His wife Joy remains in the hospital, and doctors are expecting a long road of healing, but a full recovery.

Knox posted this message on his Facebook page Monday:

Hello Benton County, Thank you for all the prayers, hundreds of cards, letters and gifts. There are far too many... Posted by Benton County MO Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 26, 2020

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Knox and his wife, Joy, were riding their motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. They were riding toward the city of Warsaw across the Mile Long Bridge.

“What we found was the rear tire was beginning to shred and become flat, and that’s when the driver lost control and ejected both occupants,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

At the time, both Sheriff Knox and his wife were flown to University Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.

Investigators say they are unsure on why the tire was starting to shred, if it was already low on air pressure, or of something on the road caused the issue.

