Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired between 2 motorcycle clubs at bar

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a bar between two motorcycle clubs.

Officers responded over the weekend to Whisker’s Bar and Grill at 944 West U.S. 54 after a report of a fight. Witnesses say the fight between two motorcycle clubs led to gunshots. By the time officers arrived, both parties left.

Investigators say there is no evidence of anyone shot or injured. The case remains under investigation.

