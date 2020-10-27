Advertisement

Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired between 2 motorcycle clubs at bar

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a bar between two motorcycle clubs.

Officers responded over the weekend to Whisker’s Bar and Grill at 944 West U.S. 54 after a report of a fight. Witnesses say the fight between two motorcycle clubs led to gunshots. By the time officers arrived, both parties left.

Investigators say there is no evidence of anyone shot or injured. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DESE receives Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse substitute teachers for multiple fees

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The funds will be used to reimburse substitute teachers for the nearly $300 in fees they pay to get started.

Local

Car, school bus collide near downtown Springfield

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
The car became wedged beneath the back of the bus.

Coronavirus

Trump administration sending 1.8M rapid tests to Missouri

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there’s no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.

Local

Mechanical failure closes Jordan Valley Ice Park for weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jordan Valley Ice Park is expected to be closed for at least three weeks, pending delivery and installation of specialty parts and supplies.

Latest News

Local

No fees for Springfield tenant, following On Your Side report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
If you rent and have older kids a Springfield mother shared her cautionary tale. She thought she’d have to fork over about $200.

News

Springfield Fire Department and neighbors address vacant home fires after Sunday night blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
As temperatures begin to cool down, firefighters say there is a trend that can occasionally lead to house fires at vacant homes.

News

First-of-three Springfield City Council listening sessions called off for lack of public response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Springfield City Council has three public forums scheduled to hear from anyone who wants to address the timely issues of crime, race relations and policing. The first listening session scheduled for Monday night though was cancelled because of a lack of response.

News

Firefighters investigating suspicious vacant house fire in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Springfield encourages residents to participate in listening sessions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Wright County sheriff shares details of man connected to Greene County homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
A man is jailed and charged in Webster County after being chased through three counties over the weekend.This man was wanted for questioning in the death of a man in Greene County.