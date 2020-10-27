Car, school bus collide near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a crash between a car and a Springfield public school bus downtown.

It happened late Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Chestnut Expressway, near Jefferson Avenue.

The car became wedged beneath the back of the bus.

No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured in the crash.

