DESE receives Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse substitute teachers for multiple fees

Springfield Public Schools classroom
Springfield Public Schools classroom(KY3)
By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is using up to $2 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to help substitute teachers, which are in high demand as the pandemic messes with class schedules.

Paul Katnik, an assistant commissioner with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the funds will be used to reimburse substitute teachers for the nearly $300 in fees they pay to get started.

Paula O’Donnell returned to the classrooms at Mark Twain Elementary School Monday, helping out as a substitute teacher for the first time since college.

“Such a really neat, kind of full circle moment you know where I got to walk back in and it just reminded me of how much I love school and helping children and it was just a great atmosphere," O’Donnell said

O’Donnell is a substitute teacher through the staffing company PENMAC. She is one of 2,000 who have signed up or completed the states online certification program as of Monday morning.

“The course was very helpful in preparing me in what I’ve faced so far,” she said.

Now, Katnik said up to $2 million in CRF will be used to pay back substitutes like O’Donnell for their $50 application fee, $175 training fee and $41.75 fingerprint background check fee.

”The deadline is going to end on Nov. 4, and after that point on Nov. 5 is when we will start processing all of those reimbursements," Katnik said.

He said substitutes will likely be reimbursed for their application and training fees by the end of Nov. Background checks will be a little bit different.

”The dates on that one are March 1, which is kind of when this all kind of hit, all the way through Nov. 4, that same deadline, those funds will actually go out to school districts, school districts will reimburse the subs that are working for them and we will reimburse the school districts," Katnik said.

O’Donnell told KY3 she was excited when she heard the news.

“It’s great news and I think it will help people that want to get started on the program,” she said. “I see it as an investment, but it’s just a nice bonus that we get some of that back.”

Katnik said the following deadlines apply to qualify for each reimbursement:

  • Background check fees must be paid between March 1 and Nov. 4
  • Online training fees must be paid between September 2 and Nov. 4
  • Application fees must be paid between August 18 and Nov. 4
Click here to learn more about substitute teacher reimbursements in the state of Missouri

