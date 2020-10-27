FBI seeks information on violent offender who traveled cross-country, possibly visited Missouri

(KY3) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for information on a violent offender who traveled cross-country and possibly visited Missouri.

Federal investigators believe Richard William Davis may have visited Missouri and 12 other states during his travels. Investigators are looking for information on similar cases Davis may have committed.

Davis was recently linked to the 1974 homicide of a five-year-old female who was abducted near her home in Missoula, Montana. According to an FBI report, the victim sustained trauma to her head, stab wounds to her chest, and had been sexually assaulted.

The FBI says Davis is also linked to the 1973 attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl in Bath, New York.

"Davis primarily resided in Pennsylvania in the early 1960s; South Dakota (Lead, Deadwood, and Rapid City) in the late 1960s; Bath, New York in the late 1960s to late 1970s; North Little Rock, Arkansas, in the late 1970s to late 1980s; and Cabot, Arkansas, from the late 1980s until his death in 2012. Davis also traveled extensively across the country to include, but not limited to: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Davis held various jobs, to include working as a missionary on the Sioux Reservation in the early 1960s; working in the mines in South Dakota in the late 1960s; as a security guard at a winery/bar in Bath, New York, in the mid-1970s; driving a school bus in Alaska in late 1974/early 1975; as a security guard at the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind in the 1970s or 1980s; and as a truck driver in the early 2000s. Davis also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Arkansas in the late 1970s or 1980s."

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.FBI.gov.

