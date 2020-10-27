Advertisement

FBI seeks information on violent offender who traveled cross-country, possibly visited Missouri

Richard William Davis.
Richard William Davis.(FBI)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for information on a violent offender who traveled cross-country and possibly visited Missouri.

Federal investigators believe Richard William Davis may have visited Missouri and 12 other states during his travels. Investigators are looking for information on similar cases Davis may have committed.

Davis was recently linked to the 1974 homicide of a five-year-old female who was abducted near her home in Missoula, Montana. According to an FBI report, the victim sustained trauma to her head, stab wounds to her chest, and had been sexually assaulted.

The FBI says Davis is also linked to the 1973 attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl in Bath, New York.

Additional information from the FBI:

"Davis primarily resided in Pennsylvania in the early 1960s; South Dakota (Lead, Deadwood, and Rapid City) in the late 1960s; Bath, New York in the late 1960s to late 1970s; North Little Rock, Arkansas, in the late 1970s to late 1980s; and Cabot, Arkansas, from the late 1980s until his death in 2012. Davis also traveled extensively across the country to include, but not limited to: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Davis held various jobs, to include working as a missionary on the Sioux Reservation in the early 1960s; working in the mines in South Dakota in the late 1960s; as a security guard at a winery/bar in Bath, New York, in the mid-1970s; driving a school bus in Alaska in late 1974/early 1975; as a security guard at the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind in the 1970s or 1980s; and as a truck driver in the early 2000s. Davis also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Arkansas in the late 1970s or 1980s."

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.FBI.gov.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest man for exchanging gunfire with officer in Rolla, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers arrested Eric M. Hollingsworth, 41, of Rolla.

News

Springfield pharmacist says more people are getting flu shots in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The CDC recommends people try to get their flu shot by the end of October.

News

Greene County clerk prepares for long lines on election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
They are expecting over 100,000 to vote on election day.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The rain isn’t over yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday

Latest News

News

Our wet weather isn't over yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Additional light rain will fall today, with heavier rain and storms expected Wednesday afternoon.

Local

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing woman

Local

Two house fires under investigation in Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A busy night for the Springfield Fire Department as they battle two house fires

News

Camden Co murder trial delayed for the eighth time

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Prosecutors say Steven Endsley killed Danielle Smith because she was gay.

Local

Missouri National Guard helping with drive-thru food pantry while Crosslines is closed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Ozarks Food Harvest and the Missouri National Guard will hold drive-thru food pantry events at Crosslines on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

Local

Man from Kansas killed in boating accident in St. Clair County, Mo.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
The crash happened in the Osage River Saturday afternoon