FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Areal flood watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood watch for portions of south central Missouri and southwest Missouri with rain expected to continue through Thursday.

The watch includes Barry, Christian, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. It will take effect Wednesday Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch comes with moderate to heavy rainfall expected southwest Missouri by Wednesday afternoon after a pattern of rain the started Monday. Additional rainfall between 1-3 inches is anticipated between then and Thursday evening.

Locations roughly along and south of Interstate 44 may experience minor flooding, with portions of south central Missouri and the eastern Ozarks most susceptible to flood impacts.

