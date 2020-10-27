Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Areal flood watch issued for much of the Ozarks

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood watch for portions of south central Missouri and southwest Missouri with rain expected to continue through Thursday.

The watch includes Barry, Christian, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. It will take effect Wednesday Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch comes with moderate to heavy rainfall expected southwest Missouri by Wednesday afternoon after a pattern of rain the started Monday. Additional rainfall between 1-3 inches is anticipated between then and Thursday evening.

Locations roughly along and south of Interstate 44 may experience minor flooding, with portions of south central Missouri and the eastern Ozarks most susceptible to flood impacts.

For more the latest updates, head to our KY3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER page.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up nearly 1,700 cases; Arkansas adds 900+ cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Linn Creek, Mo. woman arrested for hosting house party with multiple intoxicated minors

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A woman from Linn Creek, Missouri was arrested Friday for hosting a house party during which multiple minors were intoxicated.

Local

Voters in Missouri, other states unable to cast early ballots in-person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 21 million voters across the U.S. have already cast ballots in person amid record-breaking early turnout. That option isn’t available to everyone.

Local

Branson planning ice rink near Ferris Wheel, expected to open in mid-November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Branson will be home to a 7,200-square foot ice rink from mid-November until at least New Year’s Day.

Latest News

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces two new COVID-19 deaths, 64 reported in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in the county Tuesday.

Local

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff now recovering at home, updates on his health after motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Benton County, Missouri Sheriff shared an update Monday after a motorcycle crash earlier in October.

Local

Springfield police begin patrol pack food distribution program, intended to help people officers encounter in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Springfield police officers will now have something to share with people in need who they encounter on their patrols.

Coronavirus

Kansas City sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis hospitals are filling up with coronavirus patients at an alarming rate, and experts say many of those patients are coming from other areas of the state.

Local

KC sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri is among several states across the U.S. seeing a spike in confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The rain isn’t over yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday