Fordland man, previously charged with sexual abuse, now faces new charges

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fordland is facing new sex crime charges, this time in Webster County.

James Keltner, 53, was charged last month for sexually abusing a woman in Christian County.

Keltner was taken into custody Monday, facing Webster County charges of sexual abuse and child molestation.

Court officials in Marshfield told KY3 these newest charges have been transferred to Christian County. According to court documents, Keltner was arrested on suspicion that he would not appear upon a summons.

Authorities add they believe Keltner poses a danger to victims and the community.

The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney said Christian County will act as a special prosecutor of Keltner’s most recent charges.

Two additional women have come forward with abuse claims against Keltner.

Court documents show a 21-year-old woman accuses Keltner of touching her inappropriately while in a car with him back when she was 15 years old.

The second woman, also 21, says Keltner touched her inappropriately while turkey hunting in April.

In September, Keltner was charged with two felonies. One count of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual assault. Court documents show Keltner forced himself onto a woman who says she knew him from church.

Detectives said it happened at the woman’s business in Ozark back on March 4. She told police that Keltner was her final appointment of the day, and that it happened at the end of the appointment.

She said Keltner pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her, while she told him to stop. The statement claims the woman was afraid to come forward until hearing two other women had allegations against Keltner.

Keltner is scheduled to appear in court next month for these newest charges.

