Greene County clerk prepares for long lines on election day

Clerk expects over 100,000 to vote on election day.
Early voting numbers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have already cast your absentee ballot you likely stood in line to do so. That’s because the Greene County Clerks’s Office has seen record numbers before the election.

The county has hired more staff, many are temporary workers to help out.

The staff is needed not just to deal with the volume but also with keeping up with sanitizing all the polling stations between visitors.

29,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Greene County. That is almost triple the number we saw in the last presidential election in 2016. The county clerk is seeing between 600 to 1000 people a day coming in to vote right now.

The good news, they were anticipating these sorts of numbers and are happy people are just getting out to vote.

“As we understood the COVID-19 reason more people were going to vote prior to the election day either by mail or in person," said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. "And we encourage that for voters who should not be putting themselves in harm’s way in terms of health. So we’re glad that voters that need this options are choosing to vote prior to election day,” said Schoeller.

If you are voting on election day on November 3rd, the polls in Missouri open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The polls in Arkansas will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

