Advertisement

Guns sales boom pre-election, but Springfield store owners say the reason why is new

By Sara Forhetz
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the election looming, 'tis the season for a big increase in gun sales.

But this year, tactical gear is also flying off store shelves. And store owners say there are some major differences on why people are flocking to gun stores right now, compared to election years past.

“There’s definitely a feeling across the country that’s just too much uncertainty with all these riots going on, this looting going on,” said Ryan Burks. We met him at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield. He was never a regular at such store, until recently.

“I’ve literally only started doing this in the last four months.”

Why? The unrest and the unknown.

“Being prepared for what’s to come... which I think a lot of us do feel something to come that will be significant. I believe we have the right to protect ourselves and be prepared for it, so there’s more than just me that I have to look out for, too,” he said.

Burks is certainly not the only one buying up gear because of that sense of uneasiness.

“It doesn’t matter who gets elected, people feel like they are going to have to protect themselves outside of law enforcement,” said Anchor Tactical Supply owner Sam Hartley. He says gear and guns are going fast. It’s good news for him at the cash register, but hard to see as a Marine.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch actually. It’s a country that I fought for and was willing to die for, but unfortunately, to see our own country battling each other as opposed to coming together and united like we were right after 9-11-- that’s the country that I grew up and that I know,” Hartley said.

He’s hopeful for calm regardless of next Tuesday’s results, but ready for the storm nonetheless.

“Don’t get me wrong, we love the uptick in business, but we don’t like to see it this way. Nobody likes to see our country in unrest. We don’t want to see our country fail from within,” Hartley said.

Hartley says he has had some calls from certain three letter agencies-- as he called them-- saying to be prepared for possible unrest even in cities the size of Springfield. He would not elaborate on this, but says many gun stores are prepared, just in case.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch Wednesday Evening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday

News

Fordland man, previously charged with sexual abuse, now faces new charges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A man from Fordland is facing new sex crime charges, this time in Webster county.James Keltner, 53, was charged last month for sexually abusing a woman in Christian County.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A coronavirus outbreak in the Arkansas Legislature grew by two on Tuesday, pushing the number of lawmakers who have caught the disease in the past week and a half to nine

Local

Cassvillle waterslide attraction owner pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The owner of a Cassville, Missouri waterslide attraction pleaded guilty in federal court to making a false tax return.

Latest News

News

Springfield business projects big gun sales ahead of election season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

James Keltner faces new sexual abuse charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Man charged with sexual assault, animal cruelty in Boone County, Ark.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A man accused of sexual assault and animal cruelty in Boone County, Arkansas faces criminal charges.

Local

Springfield police begin patrol pack food distribution program, intended to help people officers encounter in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Springfield police officers will now have something to share with people in need who they encounter on their patrols.

News

Springfield police begin patrol pack food distribution program, intended to help people officers encounter in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Texas County, Mo. drug bust leads to three arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A drug bust in Texas County, Missouri over the weekend leads to three arrests.