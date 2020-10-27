Advertisement

Kansas City sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis hospitals are filling up with coronavirus patients at an alarming rate, and experts say many of those patients are coming from other areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City area over the past week recorded its highest number of deaths over a one-week period, with more than 80 people dying from COVID-19.

Missouri is among several states across the U.S. seeing a spike in confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. The state health department on Tuesday announced 1,695 additional confirmed cases and 28 more deaths. The state has reported 172,717 cases and 2,838 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations statewide remain high, with 1,407 people in Missouri hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 illnesses as of Saturday, the most recent date available.

St. Louis-area hospital officials are urging people to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus, warning that the region’s hospitals are at about 90% capacity.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday reported a seven-day average of 360 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the worst since May. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 admissions was 52, the highest since early April.

“Think about what this means to you and your family member, if you get sick,” said Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the task force. “Will there be a hospital to be able to care for you? Will they have space for your family member? Will the doctors, and the nurses, and the techs be on top of their game, or will they be exhausted and fatigued?”

In the early days of the pandemic, most people hospitalized in the St. Louis region were local. Now, “We’re getting patients from everywhere,” Garza said. “We have requests for transfers from hundreds of miles away.”

Across the state, the region that includes Kansas City along with Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded 735 deaths since the pandemic began. But The most recent seven-day period was the most deadly, according to data compiled by the Kansas City Star.

The newspaper reported 81 deaths for the period of Oct. 20-26, and 163 deaths since the start of October.

“We are now what looks like moving into our third wave of this outbreak and that’s very, very concerning,” said Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department. “We’re very concerned about this surge and as we move more and more indoors, this is going to become even more problematic.”

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Vatican officials trying to convince pope to wear mask in public

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year.

Coronavirus

New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Coronavirus

Italy cleans up after anti-lockdown protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Looking at the aftermath of anti-lockdown protests in Turin, Italy.

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.

Coronavirus

Masks could save more than 100K lives in US through February, study suggests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

Coronavirus

Husband in world’s longest-lived couple dies at 110 after pandemic brings depression

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN
The couple had received the Guinness record for the world’s longest-lived marriage on August 25, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Coronavirus

Mask wearing could save 100K lives, study estimates

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
"Wear a mask." It's something we've heard throughout this pandemic, but a new study is putting a number to the lives that could be saved if most Americans would simply do this preventive measure.