Linn Creek, Mo. woman arrested for hosting house party with multiple intoxicated minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Linn Creek, Missouri was arrested Friday for hosting a house party during which multiple minors were intoxicated.

Danielle M. Rountree, 35, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a large party Friday and found multiple minors intoxicated or utilizing controlled substances.

The sheriff’s office says Rountree hosted the party. She was sent to the Camden County Jail on a bond of $25,000.

Rountree is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

