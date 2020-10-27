Advertisement

Man charged with sexual assault, animal cruelty in Boone County, Ark.

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man accused of sexual assault and animal cruelty in Boone County, Arkansas faces criminal charges.

Hershel Periman, 73, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault and seven counts of cruelty to animals. A case was officially filed on Oct. 13, 2020.

Periman is accused of the crimes between 2019 and August 2020. According to a probable cause statement, he allegedly requested a minor to perform various sex acts and stalked the minor on social media.

According to the probable cause statement, Periman was also in possession of multiple dogs during this time who did not have access to food, water or adequate shelter.

Periman is being held at the Carroll County, Arkansas jail on a $75,000 bond. A jury trial is set for March 1, 2021.

