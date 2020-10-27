Advertisement

Man from Kansas killed in boating accident in St. Clair County, Mo.

By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Kansas was killed in a boating accident in St Clair County, Mo.

The crash happened in the Osage River Saturday afternoon, when the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division says a boat hit something under the water, then began taking on water and overturned. All four people in the boat were thrown into the river, and Chad Bowell, 46 of Arma, Ks. died.

The other three passengers were also hurt, one of them seriously.

Troopers say the crash happened about one mile west of the Osage River’s Taberville access.

