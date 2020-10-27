Advertisement

Missouri Amendment 3 getting a lot of attention from supporters and critics

Amendment 3 has several parts, but redistricting is getting most of the attention.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One issue in Missouri up for vote in next week’s election is Amendment 3. It actually has three parts, but one in particular is drawing the most interest.

There’s two sides to every issue, and Amendment 3 is no different.

Voting no on the amendment means redistricting across the state would remain the same. Right now, that means a Senate-approved nonpartisan state demographer draws district maps using existing criteria.

“After careful study, the League of Women Voters has decided to oppose Amendment 3," said Former League of Women Voters President Ann Elwell. "It is really a repeal of what the voters decided by a large majority just two years ago.”

Voting yes on the amendment would eliminate the state demographer, and instead use a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting. It would also alter the criteria for drawing maps.

“The reasons for that are that Clean Missouri was sold as ethics reform, and it did indeed have some ethics reform provisions," said Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst. "But people that backed Amendment 3, excuse me, backed Clean Missouri, uh, clearly were in the game to change the way we redistrict.”

Elwell wants people to understand what it means if it passes.

“Hopefully voters will understand that what it really talks about is repealing what they approved by a majority just two years ago,” said Elwell.

And Hurst says he wants to change to that new way of redistricting, which in his opinion, means a more fair way of dealing with local issues, depending on where you live.

“Small schools, our roads, just different problems, different concerns, different interests than you have in Springfield,” said Hurst.

While redistricting is the focus of both sides, if the amendment passes, it would also lower the threshold of lobbyist gifts from $5 to zero, and lower senate campaign contributions from $2500 to $2400.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at Amendment 3
RELATED: What to know about Missouri Amendment 1 and Amendment 3

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Why no ice will put Jordan Valley on ice for so long

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
It's ironic that just as the weather has turned cold Springfield's downtown ice park has lost its ice and it could be a while before they get it back.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Springfield fence company

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
More than a dozen customers tell On Your Side they paid Missouri Fence Company and the jobs are not done.

News

Ice issues at Jordan Valley Ice Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Supporters, critics weight in on Amendment 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch Wednesday Evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday

News

Fordland man, previously charged with sexual abuse, now faces new charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A man from Fordland is facing new sex crime charges, this time in Webster county.James Keltner, 53, was charged last month for sexually abusing a woman in Christian County.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A coronavirus outbreak in the Arkansas Legislature grew by two on Tuesday, pushing the number of lawmakers who have caught the disease in the past week and a half to nine

Local

Cassvillle waterslide attraction owner pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
The owner of a Cassville, Missouri waterslide attraction pleaded guilty in federal court to making a false tax return.

News

Guns sales boom pre-election, but Springfield store owners say the reason why is new

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Customers not afraid to lose gun rights, necessarily, but rather fear unrest in streets.

News

Springfield business projects big gun sales ahead of election season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.