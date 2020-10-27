Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Springfield fence company

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You might remember in August, when we aired this On Your Side Investigation.

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

Now, a couple in Greene County filed a lawsuit in small claims court. They’re suing Justin Schmidt with the Missouri Fence Company for $5,000.

Court documents say when the project was supposedly done there were ‘several deficiencies in the work. including defective gates, damaged boards and numerous rocks and other debris left in yard.’

More than a dozen customers tell On Your Side they paid Justin Schmidt and waited weeks. The jobs are not done. Customers say they can’t reach him.

Debbie Bowling in Chadwick is one of those customers. “I’m angry. I’ve been taking advantage of,” said Bowling.

She paid a deposit, little more than $1,000 so her dogs could run around without leashes. Workers at Ozark Fence & Supply got the job done at no charge.

The Missouri Attorney General tells On Your Side, he wants to hear from upset customers.

The attorney representing Justin Schmidt and his company says he can’t provide a statement now, but expects to soon. We’ll continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

