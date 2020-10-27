Police arrest man for exchanging gunfire with officer in Rolla, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after an officer exchanged shots with a man in Rolla, Mo.

Officers arrested Eric M. Hollingsworth, 41, of Rolla. He faces several charges including resisting arrest, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Investigators say a Rolla police officer observed a man inside a car he recognized from a theft investigation earlier in the day. The officer initiated a stop on Vienna Road behind an apartment complex. As the officer approached the car, the suspect took off. During the foot chase, the officer used his Taser, but it failed to stop Hollingsworth. Investigators say Hollingsworth then pulled a pistol and shot at the officer. The officer fired back at him. The officer then cornered him in a backyard. Surrounding agencies assisted in the arrest after a short standoff.

The gunfire struck neither involved.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Agencies assisting in this incident were the Rolla, Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri S&T Police, Rolla City Fire & Rescue, and Phelps Health Ambulance.

