Police shoot and kill man in Philadelphia after yelling at him to drop knife

Police officers move in formation during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood.
Police officers move in formation during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood.(Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon as officers responded to a call for a person with a weapon.

Police spokesperson Tanya Little said officers who arrived ordered the man to drop the knife, but he instead walked toward them. Both officers then fired several times.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video package below contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.

Video of the fatal confrontation posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, as he walks in the street and around a car.

The man walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him.

Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed.

Protesters gathered outside a West Philadelphia police precinct hours after the incident.

