Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Anything put in the mail after Oct. 27 may not arrive in time
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’re planning on mailing in your ballot, Tuesday is the day to do it.

The U.S. Postal Service says anything put in the mail after Oct. 27 may not arrive in time.

For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

But in some states like Louisiana, ballots must be received by Monday.

If you can’t mail it on Tuesday, most states will also allow you to drop it off at a polling place or election office.

