Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces two new COVID-19 deaths, 64 reported in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in the county Tuesday.

Health leaders announced deaths of the following Greene County residents:

A man in his 70s

A man in his 80s

“These latest deaths are a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

Sixty-four people in the county have died from COVID-19 in October. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 141 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more information on the preventative measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Like so many of us, two of these individuals had an underlying health condition that put them at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

ADVERTISEMENT

16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,

33% are considered obese and

11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Lung disease

Obesity

Serious heart conditions

Diabetes

Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.