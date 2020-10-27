Advertisement

Springfield man convicted of illegal firearm possession

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A Springfield, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal trial jury Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.

Roy L. Norey, 38, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Evidence during the trial indicated that Norey was in possession of an AA Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition on Jan. 3, 2019.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Norey has prior felony convictions for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Norey’s apartment on Jan. 3, 2019, as part of a drug-trafficking investigation. Officers found the loaded pistol in the top drawer of a nightstand and a shoebox on his bed that contained both .38 and .40-caliber ammunition. Officers also found a digital scale and baggies, consistent with drug trafficking, and $16,000.

At the time of the search, Norey was driving a Chrysler 300 on West Battlefield and was stopped by a Springfield police officer because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mo., deliberated for 55 minutes before returning the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool, ending a trial that began Monday, Oct. 26.

Under federal statutes, Norey is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Sarff and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert. It was investigated by Springfield, Mo. Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

