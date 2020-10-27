Springfield pharmacist says more people are getting flu shots in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of Pharmacy for Mercy in Springfield said they have already nearly matched the number of flu shots they administered during last year’s flu season, and it’s only October.

David Wolfrath said while there could any number of reasons more people are getting their flu vaccines in 2020, he thinks it’s because people are more aware of their health and making an effort to protect the community during the pandemic.

Wolfrath also said most people should be able to get an appointment for the standard flu shot. However, they are running low on the high-dose flu vaccine. The high-dose flu vaccine is about four-times the antigen as in the standard vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Wolfrath encouraged people to go ahead and get the shot that’s available, rather than waiting. “If the high-dose flu vaccine is out, you don’t want to delay vaccination, and they should go ahead and receive the standard flu vaccine," he said,. "The CDC doesn’t even recommend one over the other.”

He also reminded people the flu virus itself is constantly changing. He said people don’t get the flu shot to not get the flu, but instead so there is a better chance of survival if someone does come down with a case of the flu.

KY3 News also checked in on an update with Cox Health. They said in an email, “We have been able to get our allotment of flu shots without any issues this year.”

The CDC recommends people try to get their flu shot by the end of October.

