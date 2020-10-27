Advertisement

Springfield pharmacist says more people are getting flu shots in 2020

The CDC recommends people try to get their flu shot by the end of October.
Flu Shot
Flu Shot(AP)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of Pharmacy for Mercy in Springfield said they have already nearly matched the number of flu shots they administered during last year’s flu season, and it’s only October.

David Wolfrath said while there could any number of reasons more people are getting their flu vaccines in 2020, he thinks it’s because people are more aware of their health and making an effort to protect the community during the pandemic.

Wolfrath also said most people should be able to get an appointment for the standard flu shot. However, they are running low on the high-dose flu vaccine. The high-dose flu vaccine is about four-times the antigen as in the standard vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Wolfrath encouraged people to go ahead and get the shot that’s available, rather than waiting. “If the high-dose flu vaccine is out, you don’t want to delay vaccination, and they should go ahead and receive the standard flu vaccine," he said,. "The CDC doesn’t even recommend one over the other.”

He also reminded people the flu virus itself is constantly changing. He said people don’t get the flu shot to not get the flu, but instead so there is a better chance of survival if someone does come down with a case of the flu.

KY3 News also checked in on an update with Cox Health. They said in an email, “We have been able to get our allotment of flu shots without any issues this year.”

The CDC recommends people try to get their flu shot by the end of October.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest man for exchanging gunfire with officer in Rolla, Mo.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers arrested Eric M. Hollingsworth, 41, of Rolla.

News

Greene County clerk prepares for long lines on election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
They are expecting over 100,000 to vote on election day.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The rain isn’t over yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Another 1-3" of rain through Thursday

News

Our wet weather isn't over yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
Additional light rain will fall today, with heavier rain and storms expected Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

Local

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing woman

Local

Two house fires under investigation in Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A busy night for the Springfield Fire Department as they battle two house fires

News

Camden Co murder trial delayed for the eighth time

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Prosecutors say Steven Endsley killed Danielle Smith because she was gay.

News

DESE receives Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse substitute teachers for multiple fees

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The funds will be used to reimburse substitute teachers for the nearly $300 in fees they pay to get started.

Local

Camdenton Police Department investigating shots fired between 2 motorcycle clubs at bar

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators say there is no evidence of anyone shot or injured.

Coronavirus

Trump administration sending 1.8M rapid tests to Missouri

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there’s no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.