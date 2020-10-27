Advertisement

Springfield police begin patrol pack food distribution program, intended to help people officers encounter in need

Springfield Police Department Patrol Pack Program.
Springfield Police Department Patrol Pack Program.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police officers will now have something to share with people in need who they encounter on their patrols.

It’s called the Patrol Pack Program. Springfield police officers will now have tote bags filled with nonperishable food in their patrol cars. They have things like canned fruit, vegetables and meat.

A Springfield police lieutenant came up with the idea, while Convoy of Hope is making it possible. The nonprofit, which specializes in disaster assistance, dropped off pallets of the tote bags filled with food this morning at SPD headquarters.

Police often find people in need on their daily patrols, whether it be a homeless person or a family in crisis. Some have used their own money to buy food or other necessities. But the patrol packs will give them an immediate way to help.

“Most officers, whenever they get into law enforcement and get into police work, they’re doing that out of wanting to serve their community, an act of service," said Lt. Robert Byrne with the Springfield Police Department. “This is just a step, just one more avenue that we can take to help the community.”

“We are very excited to get this new initiative started and we’re thankful for our partnership with Convoy of Hope and their investment in this program,” said Lt. David Meyer. “Our officers at SPD are committed to serving the community and providing assistance in any way we can. Patrol Packs will give us another avenue to accomplish that goal.”

Convoy of Hope has also made the program available to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

