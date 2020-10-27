Texas County, Mo. drug bust leads to three arrests

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A drug bust in Texas County, Missouri over the weekend leads to three arrests.

Andrew B. Lewis, 31, of Licking; Melissa Neal, 39, Licking; and Stephanie M. Hawkins, 35, of Salem, were all arrested in the investigation.

Texas County deputies noticed a vehicle parked just off U.S. Route 63 on Saturday and went to check on the driver to see if assistance was needed. While responding, deputies spotted evidence of illegal drugs in plain view.

Deputies then searched the vehicle, which led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine. The subjects also had a loaded pistol in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Lewis, Neal and Hawkins were sent to the Texas County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds.

Probable cause statements, pending laboratory confirmation of the drug evidence, are being submitted the Texas County Prosecuting attorney. Authorities seek charges for distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Licking Police Department also assisted with the arrests.

Lewis, Neal and Hawkins are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

