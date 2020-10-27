Advertisement

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

Paige Walker Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office
Paige Walker Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The sheriff’s office is trying to locate Paige Nicole Walker.

Her dad last seen her in the Stockton area on Friday October 23rd driving a black 2007 Chevy extended cab pickup. The pickup has dents on both sides of the bed and possibly expired tags.

The sheriff’s office believes Walker stopped in Nevada Mo. to pick up belongings at her former house after leaving Stockton.

The 18-year-old is 5′ 1″ and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information can call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 276-5133.

