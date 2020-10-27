The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The sheriff’s office is trying to locate Paige Nicole Walker.

Her dad last seen her in the Stockton area on Friday October 23rd driving a black 2007 Chevy extended cab pickup. The pickup has dents on both sides of the bed and possibly expired tags.

The sheriff’s office believes Walker stopped in Nevada Mo. to pick up belongings at her former house after leaving Stockton.

The 18-year-old is 5′ 1″ and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information can call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 276-5133.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.