Trump administration sending 1.8M rapid tests to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests to Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a Monday announcement said the tests can produce results in 15 minutes. About 60% of the tests are slated to be used for K-12 school testing. Another 30% will go to colleges and universities. T

he rapid tests come as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state. The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there’s no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.