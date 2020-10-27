Two house fires under investigation in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of two house fires.

The first fire happened on Scott Street near Kansas Expressway around 10:30 Monday night. No one was home when the fire started.

Firefighters were then called to another fire in a vacant house Tuesday morning. The house is located in the 2400 block of North Howard near National and Kearney.

The house sustained extensive damage on the inside.

