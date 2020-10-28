Advertisement

72-year-old Omaha, Ark. man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager

Man is also accused of not giving adequate food or water to his dogs
Hershel Periman Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Office
Hershel Periman Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, ARK. -- (KY3) -Hershel Periman, 72, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and and seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The girl told investigators that Periman said “that God has sent her to him to be his mate.”

The probable cause statement says while the investigator searched the girl’s cell phone he found a letter written by Periman. The letter stated “that Hershel loved the girl and wanted to marry her.” Periman said “that he would live to be over one hundred and that would allow them to grow old together.”

The girl told investigators she lived with Periman in his travel trailer on his property.

The allegations date back to 2019.

Periman is also accused of failing to supply adequate food, water and shelter to seven dogs.

We told you in September about a raid on Periman’s property. Six animal rescue agencies took 34 dogs from his place. They had been starving and covered with fleas and ticks. You can read that story by clicking on the link below.

34 dogs rescued from a man's property in Omaha, Ark.

