First medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield to open on election day

By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medical marijuana, regulated by Missouri, has been on sale to the public for the last two weeks.

The first dispensary in Springfield is set to open next week.

“Cannabis is for everyone,” says Old Route 66 Wellness owner, John Lopez.

He and his team have worked for months to open the medical marijuana dispensary

Lopez gave us a tour of the shop.

“As people come in they will take a number and then take a seat,” he said.

Not only for security but pandemic reasons, people are only allowed inside the dispensary room in small groups.

Lopez said, “The patient will come in. They will be greeted by a ‘bud-tender’. They will be able to talk about which strains help with their particular ailments.”

The dispensary offers a drive through service similar to a pharmacy or bank. Lopez says this system could be the first of it’s kind in the country.

“It’s a completely virus free type of pick up. Unlike other drive-thrus, the window doesn’t open. The only exposure they have is us dropping the project into the tray,” he explained.

The facility on south Glenstone has lots of security.

“We have 54 cameras. Every inch of inside and parking lot is covered,” explained Lopez.

Old Route 66 Wellness is working with a grower out of Carollton.

“They have higher THC levels. We’re going to offer it for a lower cost,” he said.

Lopez says that so far, the community has welcomed the idea of legal marijuana for medical use.

“We’ve had no push back at all,” he said. My pastor wrote a recommendation letter to the state. We had to have three letters of recommendation. I have several church members who are on the team with me."

He says that the pot industry, along with health care professionals have gone a long way to prove the benefits of the plant.

“People, whether they are religious or non-religious, see the science behind how cannabis and that is becoming the forefront of peoples' decisions,” said Lopez.

You cannot just walk in off the street and buy the products at a marijuana dispensary. There is a screening process that must be done by a doctor in order to have marijuana prescribed to you.

Old Route 66 Wellness will open it’s doors to the public Tuesday, November 3.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

