Advertisement

Hollister School District supports teachers through COVID challenges

Hollister School District leaders are working to make sure teachers have everything they need to teach effectively, no matter the circumstances.
Hollister School District provides teachers with resources and support during COVID-19.
Hollister School District provides teachers with resources and support during COVID-19.(KY3)
By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER Mo. (KY3) - Students have been back to class for a few months now, facing new challenges during the pandemic.

However, so are their teachers.

That’s why Hollister School District leaders are working to make sure teachers have everything they need to teach effectively, no matter the circumstances.

“Just to say ‘Hey, we appreciate you,’” Hollister Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh said. “This time requires us to be creative, dedicated, and make our teachers a priority.”

Waugh says they give teachers daily encouragement and small gifts of appreciation to encourage them during an unusally difficult school year. District leaders say they understand that being an educator during a pandemic comes with challenges.

“They’re making sure that their students are maintaining social distancing. They’re doing extra cleaning and sanitization of their classrooms. They’re making sure their students are wearing their masks,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said.

Despite the extra work, teachers say support helps.

“We walk in and we get a ‘Hi, how are you?’ They care about or personal life and the professional,” First Grade Teacher Whitney Wrast said.

Wrast says while COVID precautions come with extra work, they’re not asked to do double-duty. The district has hired another company to provide online teaching for virtual students.

“What we as a district chose to do was to contract with a company to take care of our virtual learning,” Leech said.

“We are already overwhelmed with the other stuff. I can’t imagine putting that on our shoulders,” Wrast said.

However, it’s not only while they’re at school that the district wants the teachers to know they’re supported.

“Focus that goal on self-care because that’s really, really needed this year and really, really important,” Leech said.

Teachers have extra, build-in days off to allow them to focus on themselves.

“They know they’ve got to take care of the teachers first so we can take care of the students,” Wrast said.

Teachers can also access off-site mental health care, for free.

“They do have the option to have a free counseling session with Burrell,” Leech said.

Teachers and administrators agree that keeping school a happy place is helping kids and teachers meet the challenges of a very different school year.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. So you have to take care of yourself before you have the ability to take care of others,” Leech said.

“We have so much support,” Wrast said. “That is what we need right now.”

From the beginning of the year teachers in Hollister have been allowed to wear jeans and scrubs to work. They also offer virtual assemblies so students and teachers still feel a part of the school as a whole.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State of Arkansas reaches testing goal for the coronavirus; daily cases near 1,000

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson announced the goal Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

White House Panel: Arkansas needs different strategy to curb coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s hospitalizations have surged to a new high.

Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3’s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms, heavy rain for Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
See hour-by-hour where to expect the heaviest rain.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drought Buster 2.0

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Flood watch today & Thursday

Latest News

KY3 Futurecast for Wednesday in the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Since October, 66 in Greene County have died from the virus.

News

McCloskeys seek St. Louis prosecutor’s removal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The effort to disqualify Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, contends that her prosecution is politically motivated.

Local

Lebanon native Michael Hopkins to command the SpaceX Crew Dragon, set for launch in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Michael Hopkins, a NASA astronaut and Lebanon, Missouri native, is set for a special mission on Halloween.

News

Springfield hospitals share success stories of using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Federal prosecutors say 3 from the Ozarks among 60 charged in telemarketing fraud scheme targeting the elderly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. District Attorney in Minnesota announced a grand jury indictment against 60 nationwide, including three women in the Ozarks, for accused roles in a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme targeting elderly and vulnerable victims.