Justin Turner tests positive as Dodgers win World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a way no one could have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

After their 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night, there was no dogpile, no champagne and almost everyone was wearing a mask. And the team had to start the party without Justin Turner.

The red-headed star was removed from the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Turner returned to the diamond about an hour after the game and hugged longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw. He also sat front-and-center for a team photo next to manager Dave Roberts with his mask pulled down under his bushy beard.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.