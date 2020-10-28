Advertisement

Justin Turner tests positive as Dodgers win World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and third baseman Justin Turner pose for a group picture after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and third baseman Justin Turner pose for a group picture after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a way no one could have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

After their 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night, there was no dogpile, no champagne and almost everyone was wearing a mask. And the team had to start the party without Justin Turner.

The red-headed star was removed from the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Turner returned to the diamond about an hour after the game and hugged longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw. He also sat front-and-center for a team photo next to manager Dave Roberts with his mask pulled down under his bushy beard.

