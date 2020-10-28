Advertisement

Nixa dog park set to open early 2021

Weather has been the main reason for delays
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa dog owners will soon have a dog park of their own.

Inclement weather in 2019 and at the start of the year has been the main reason for construction delays.

Plans have stayed the same since the beginning but they have changed how the parking lot will be put together. That’s to save money on the project.

The park will have two sides, one for little dogs, the other for big dogs to make sure everyone is safe. There will also be a picnic area, and there are plans to build a bathroom facility sometime after the park opens.

The park is something the community has asked for a long time.

“That need and desire has some up through our city plans," said Matt Crouse, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Nixa. "We hear it throughout the community-- that they would love a space to have the dogs off their leashes and have a place to run and play and be in that environment. Nixa is a growing community. And that desire is here so we are glad to make that happen.”

The park is slated to be done right that beginning of the new year as long as the weather cooperates.

