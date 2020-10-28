Philippine police chief killed by rooster in cockfight raid

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The police chief of a Philippine town has been killed during a raid on an illegal cockfight when the razor-sharp metal blade on one of the roosters sliced an artery in his leg.

The freak accident that killed San Jose Police Chief Lt. Christian Bolok happened Monday in Madugang village in Northern Samar province.

Police in the central province have been cracking down on illegal cockfights, as the gatherings have been blamed for helping spread the coronavirus.

The provincial governor said Bolok, who was in his mid-30s, was trying to grab a rooster when one of the small steel blades attached to the rooster’s legs cut a gaping wound on his left leg and hit his femoral artery. He died of blood loss.

