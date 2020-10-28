Advertisement

Police investigating attempted break-in at Springfield haunted house

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield haunted house is in cleanup mode after an attempted break-in Wednesday.

Police say the burglar tried to break into the Dungeons of Doom near downtown. The owner says the vandal caused the fire sprinklers to go off. The damage was minor since the business has concrete floors.

The owner says the haunted house can continue to scare.

