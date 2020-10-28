Police investigating attempted break-in at Springfield haunted house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield haunted house is in cleanup mode after an attempted break-in Wednesday.

Police say the burglar tried to break into the Dungeons of Doom near downtown. The owner says the vandal caused the fire sprinklers to go off. The damage was minor since the business has concrete floors.

The owner says the haunted house can continue to scare.

