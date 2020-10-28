Springfield-Greene County libraries to require masks for small children beginning in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Library District will soon require children from the ages of 3-11 to wear a face covering while at the library.

It already requires those older than 11 to wear a face covering. Medical exemptions do apply. The change begins November 2.

Library administrators adopted the stricter masking rule based on current data indicating that the virus spreads most commonly through the air exchanged by an infected individual. While children are less likely to contract COVID-19, they can carry and spread it to others. Requiring masks this time of year may also help reduce the spread of colds and flu.

In another precautionary step due to air transmission concerns, the library will replace all building filters with those rated for more intense filtration.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.