State of Arkansas reaches testing goal for the coronavirus; daily cases near 1,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas surpassed a goal of 300,000 tests for the coronavirus in October.

Governor Hutchinson announced the goal Wednesday afternoon.

“Today we reached over 300,000 total tests for the month of October," said Governor Hutchinson. “This means that over 10% of the population of Arkansas was tested for COVID-19 in the past 27 days. This could not have been accomplished without the remarkable work from the Arkansas Department of Health and its partners.”

Health leaders Wednesday reported an additional 961 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 108,640. Deaths rose by 18. Hospitalizations, however, dropped by 14 to 662 statewide.

While our new case numbers today are lower than they were last Wednesday (1,155), we still have to be disciplined, watch out for our neighbors, and follow the public health guidelines," said Gov. Hutchinson.

The top counties across the state include Benton (79), Pulaski (66), and Washington (50).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.